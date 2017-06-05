Prince's birthday to be celebrated wi...

Prince's birthday to be celebrated with two Hoboken tributes

Prince Rogers Nelson, the artist forever known to the world as Prince, would have turned 59 today, and this weekend two different tributes will pay homage to his music. On Friday, a group of local musicians will perform Prince's "Purple Rain" in its entirety at Maxwell's Tavern, and on Sunday, Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber will bring its own unique spin to Prince's music as the headliner of the Hoboken Spring Arts & Music Festival.

