Pre-K in the park School plan could remove Pre-K trailers from Braddock Park

Plans by the North Bergen school district to reconfigure its schools could remove Pre-K trailers from North Hudson James J. Braddock Park, according to North Bergen Superintendent of Schools George Solter, Jr. The district is working to move operations of North Bergen High School into the current High Tech High School campus at 85th Street and Tonnelle Avenue after High Tech moves into a new campus in Secaucus next year. The new high school would serve grades 10-12.

