PATH station elevator at center of 7-year legal battle set to open

Nearly 16 years after advocates for wheelchair users first demanded access to the Grove Street PATH station, crews are putting the final touches on the station's new elevator. The $4 million elevator, located at the corner of Grove Street and Columbus Drive, is set to open on Monday, according to the Port Authority.

