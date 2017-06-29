Oh God This Parallel Parking Fail Is So Painful To Watch
I don't really understand why we will willingly watch things that frustrate us to the degree that your blood pressure gets so high all you can hear is your heartbeat over your grinding teeth. This video of a person trying to parallel park a Honda Accord into a generously-sized space is one of those things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr '17
|jenam
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr '17
|123456789abc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC