Officials: Bench warrant issued for c...

Officials: Bench warrant issued for comedian and Hoboken resident Artie Lange

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

According to Felicia Feliciano of the Hoboken Municipal Court's office, a bench warrant has been issued for Artie Lange, a comedian and former Howard Stern regular, who failed to appear in court on Wednesday, June 7. Lange was arrested in March in the parking garage at his Hoboken condo complex for alleged possession of cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Police said he allegedly had drugs both in his car and on his person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May '17 Caution 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC