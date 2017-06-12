Officials: Bench warrant issued for comedian and Hoboken resident Artie Lange

According to Felicia Feliciano of the Hoboken Municipal Court's office, a bench warrant has been issued for Artie Lange, a comedian and former Howard Stern regular, who failed to appear in court on Wednesday, June 7. Lange was arrested in March in the parking garage at his Hoboken condo complex for alleged possession of cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Police said he allegedly had drugs both in his car and on his person.

