North Jersey city could be guinea pig...

North Jersey city could be guinea pig for booze expansion

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

HACKENSACK -- If a town has public transit, apartments and restaurants, there's only one thing some think could sweeten the deal for investors and residents -- beer and booze. If a bill making its way through the Legislature becomes law , Hackensack will be the guinea pig in a pilot program allowing municipalities that fit a very specific set of requirements to distribute liquor permits as more residences are developed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May '17 Love Conquers 60
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr '17 jenam 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr '17 123456789abc 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC