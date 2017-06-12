NJ's top Democrats reach compromise to reallocate school funding

Democratic legislative leaders say they've reached agreement on changes to how New Jersey funds schools that include $125 million in additional money for the school year that starts in September and reallocating $46 million in aid that had been announced in March. The deal was announced late Wednesday by Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto without Gov. Chris Christie, whose cooperation would be needed to make the changes.

