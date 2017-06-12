NJ's top Democrats reach compromise t...

NJ's top Democrats reach compromise to reallocate school funding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Democratic legislative leaders say they've reached agreement on changes to how New Jersey funds schools that include $125 million in additional money for the school year that starts in September and reallocating $46 million in aid that had been announced in March. The deal was announced late Wednesday by Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto without Gov. Chris Christie, whose cooperation would be needed to make the changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May '17 Caution 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC