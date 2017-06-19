NJ nearing school funding agreement B...

NJ nearing school funding agreement Bayonne may receive additional $3.2 million

48 min ago

The Bayonne School district is not accustomed to good news, but here is some: under a newly proposed funding formula agreed to by leaders of the General Assembly and Senate, Bayonne would receive six percent more than what Gov. Christopher Christie proposed in his "Fairness Formula," amounting to about $3.2 million. Statewide, the new funding formula would increase state funding by $125 million, with $25 million allocated to expand pre-k and kindergarten.

Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

