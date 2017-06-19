Newark to vote on big push to avoid gentrification with affordable housing
At One Theater Square in Newark, 26 of the 245 apartments will be affordable. On Wednesday, June 21, the City Council will vote on a requirement that 20 percent of all new apartments in projects of at least 30 units be for low or moderate income earners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
