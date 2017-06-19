New York Post to Hudson County: Don't fire ex-dominatrix cop, considering 8 mayors went to jail
It's always shocking when New York newspapers acknowledge that there's a state a mile west of them, so it's worth reading today's editorial in the New York Post in which not only does the editorial board admit that New Jersey exists, but they also have an opinion about it. It took a groundbreaking story involving a former dominatrix, but they're paying attention.
