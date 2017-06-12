New art exhibit announced at the Maso...

New art exhibit announced at the Mason Civic League in Hoboken

The Mason Civic League at 1200 Washington St. is hosting a new visual arts exhibition from June 1 to June 28 with the opening reception held from 3 p.m. 9 p.m. on June 17. The Mason Civic League is a registered 501 c 3 tax exempt public charity with a mission statement of raising awareness, providing outreach, socks, and toiletries to Veterans and Civilians experiencing homelessness throughout the state of NJ, Hudson County, and greater New York area.

