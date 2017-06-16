National Cannoli Day: How to get $1 c...

National Cannoli Day: How to get $1 cannoli at Carlo's, other deals on 6/16/17

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NJ.com

Friday June 16 is National Cannoli Day -- yes, really -- and the "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro and others are dishing out deals on everyone's favorite Italian pastry. Carlo's Bakery, which is owned by Valastro, who was made famous by his reality television show "The Cake Boss," will be offering customers their classic cannoli for $1 at all of their United States bakeries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May '17 Caution 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC