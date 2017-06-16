National Cannoli Day: How to get $1 cannoli at Carlo's, other deals on 6/16/17

Friday June 16 is National Cannoli Day -- yes, really -- and the "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro and others are dishing out deals on everyone's favorite Italian pastry. Carlo's Bakery, which is owned by Valastro, who was made famous by his reality television show "The Cake Boss," will be offering customers their classic cannoli for $1 at all of their United States bakeries.

