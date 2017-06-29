Molten promises hard, heavy rock 'n' roll

Anyone looking for some good ol' rock 'n' roll need look no further than Maxwell's Tavern tonight, when Hoboken heavy-rockers Molten take the stage. The night's bill features a top-flight array of Jersey rock made by seasoned musicians who came of age in the '90s, including New Brunswick's psychedelic popsters The Anderson Council, Debby Schwartz's psych-O-positive, with Hoboken blues chanteuse Karyn Kuhl on drums, and the hard-edged melodies of New Brunswick's Mr. Payday.

