Michael Flett to run for Hoboken City Council on DeFusco ticket

Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Hoboken businessman Michael Flett announced today that he will run for City Council in the Nov. 7 Municipal Election on a ticket with Mayoral Candidate and First Ward Councilman Michael DeFusco. According to a press release, Flett, a 25-year resident of Hoboken had a career as a member of the New York Mercantile Exchange before forming his current company, Flett Exchange.

