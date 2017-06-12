Michael Flett to run for Hoboken City Council on DeFusco ticket

Hoboken businessman Michael Flett announced today that he will run for City Council in the Nov. 7 Municipal Election on a ticket with Mayoral Candidate and First Ward Councilman Michael DeFusco. According to a press release, Flett, a 25-year resident of Hoboken had a career as a member of the New York Mercantile Exchange before forming his current company, Flett Exchange.

