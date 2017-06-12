Michael Flett to run for Hoboken City Council on DeFusco ticket
Hoboken businessman Michael Flett announced today that he will run for City Council in the Nov. 7 Municipal Election on a ticket with Mayoral Candidate and First Ward Councilman Michael DeFusco. According to a press release, Flett, a 25-year resident of Hoboken had a career as a member of the New York Mercantile Exchange before forming his current company, Flett Exchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|17 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC