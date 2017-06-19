Mayor blames President Trump for not ...

Mayor blames President Trump for not seeking 3rd term

Tuesday

A mayor in New Jersey says that she will focus on climate change rather than running for a third term in office because of President Donald Trump. She says that she wants to "take a new role working more directly" on climate change after Trump pulled the country out of the Paris accord.

