Local rockers go upscale as Hoboken's W Hotel hosts a free concert series
You can spend $237 to spend the night at Hoboken's luxurious W Hotel, or you can wait until June 23 and see a couple of terrific local bands there for free. Jaime DeJesus has been a major force in Hoboken music over the last few years, and his ALEO Productions will now be curating Saturday nights at the W Hotel's posh club room Lulu's.
