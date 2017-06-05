Local gun-safety advocates honored by Hoboken mayor
HOBOKEN -- The Hudson County chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a national organization dedicated to gun violence prevention, was recognized Friday for their efforts on gun safety. Mayor Dawn Zimmer told the handful of local moms and their children in front of city hall that their efforts on a local level can affect change on a federal level.
