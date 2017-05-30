In Newark, Trump's SBA advisor stands behind withdrawal from Paris accords
NEWARK-- The head of the Small Business Administration applauded the President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord during the first leg of a nationwide tour on Friday that began with a visit to a family-owned chemical manufacturer in Newark. "We're reducing our carbon footprint and have been doing that... I'm certainly on board and want to be continually supportive as moves forward to say there are parts of we may need to renegotiate or take a look at again," Linda McMahon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|27
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC