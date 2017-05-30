In Newark, Trump's SBA advisor stands behind withdrawal from Paris accords

NEWARK-- The head of the Small Business Administration applauded the President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord during the first leg of a nationwide tour on Friday that began with a visit to a family-owned chemical manufacturer in Newark. "We're reducing our carbon footprint and have been doing that... I'm certainly on board and want to be continually supportive as moves forward to say there are parts of we may need to renegotiate or take a look at again," Linda McMahon said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.