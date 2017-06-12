How to spot and escape rip currents at the Jersey Shore
Scared of sharks in the water? There's a much bigger threat along New Jersey's coast, and one that's proven to be much deadlier. As beach weather persists in the Garden State, you're being warned to look out for rip currents in the ocean that can pull you way in a matter of seconds.
