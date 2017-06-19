Hours after release from jail, man co...

Hours after release from jail, man commits another burglary: cops

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NJ.com

HOBOKEN -- A 34-year-old man with an extensive history of burglarizing apartments was charged again with theft, just hours after he was released from jail, police said. David Diaz was arrested on the border of Jersey City and Hoboken on Friday afternoon for breaking into a Grand Street apartment on May 30, Hoboken police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... Sun Christsharian Dee... 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC