Hoboken streets to close for attendees of wake for loved priest
The wake for Father Michael Guglielmelli of St. Francis will take place Wednesday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. with a vigil from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jefferson Street from Fourth Street to Second Street will be closed to thru traffic and only open to funeral attendees and Third Street from Madison Street to Adams Street will be closed to all traffic. Those who will be driving to the church to pay their respects will first need to see a police officer or attendant at Third and Adams streets, Third and Madison streets, or Fourth and Jefferson streets to pick up a parking permit.
