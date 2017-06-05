Hoboken Shelter celebrates 35 years with gala June13
The Hoboken Shelter will be celebrating 35 years of serving meals and giving shelter to those in need with a fund-raising gala on June 13. This sold-out event will honor a group of people instrumental in the success of the shelter and have made a difference in so many lives. The shelter opened in 1982 and shelters 50 people nightly, serves 530 meals daily and provides such as support services as case management, counseling, job and life skills training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC