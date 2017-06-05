Hoboken Shelter celebrates 35 years w...

Hoboken Shelter celebrates 35 years with gala June13

The Hoboken Shelter will be celebrating 35 years of serving meals and giving shelter to those in need with a fund-raising gala on June 13. This sold-out event will honor a group of people instrumental in the success of the shelter and have made a difference in so many lives. The shelter opened in 1982 and shelters 50 people nightly, serves 530 meals daily and provides such as support services as case management, counseling, job and life skills training.

