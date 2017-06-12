Hoboken residents invited to celebrat...

Hoboken residents invited to celebrate 'Book Bogglers' second birthday

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Book Bogglers, a four-time award winning collective of readers, writers, editors, illustrators, and aficionados of literature of the non-digital kind, invite residents to their second birthday on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Symposia Bookstore at 510 Washington St. The Book Bogglers collective has won several awards in the past. Piccolo: An Intern's Tale , written by Piccolo Fortunato scored a win in The New York Book Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... 3 hr Parden Pard 1
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hudson County was issued at June 18 at 3:48AM EDT

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC