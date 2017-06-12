Hoboken residents invited to celebrate 'Book Bogglers' second birthday

Book Bogglers, a four-time award winning collective of readers, writers, editors, illustrators, and aficionados of literature of the non-digital kind, invite residents to their second birthday on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Symposia Bookstore at 510 Washington St. The Book Bogglers collective has won several awards in the past. Piccolo: An Intern's Tale , written by Piccolo Fortunato scored a win in The New York Book Festival.

