Hoboken residents invited to celebrate 'Book Bogglers' second birthday
Book Bogglers, a four-time award winning collective of readers, writers, editors, illustrators, and aficionados of literature of the non-digital kind, invite residents to their second birthday on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Symposia Bookstore at 510 Washington St. The Book Bogglers collective has won several awards in the past. Piccolo: An Intern's Tale , written by Piccolo Fortunato scored a win in The New York Book Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC