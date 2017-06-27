Hoboken police warn residents of potential scam
According to a press release from the Hoboken Police Department, they are currently investigating a suspicious incident and potential scam that took place on Wednesday June 14 at about 9:45 a.m. in the area of Seventh and Hudson streets. The caller stated two "well spoken Hispanic males" rang her doorbell and advised her that they were present to fix the washer and dryer.
