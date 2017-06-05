Hoboken police seek information on early morning weekend assault
On Sunday June 4, at approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Second and Madison streets in Hoboken on a report of an assault. The officers arrived and found a 38-year-old female victim who explained that she was walking home when she was approached and grabbed from behind by an unknown male.
