Hoboken Historical Museum hosts talk ...

Hoboken Historical Museum hosts talk with Ramapough-Lenape Indian Nation representatives

1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The Hoboken Historical Museum will welcome two representatives, Owl and Two Clouds, from the Ramapough-Lenape Indian Nation to speak about their history and the significance of their Split Rock Sweetwater Prayer Camp in Mahwah, N.J. The talk will take place at the Museum, 1301 Hudson St., on Sunday, June 25, at 4 p.m., and admission is free. The Ramapough are descendants of a nation of indigenous Lenape people whose ancestral lands included the western banks of the Hudson River where Hoboken now sits, and whose language gave rise to the city's name, a Dutch interpretation of "Hopoghan Hackingh," or "Land of the Tobacco Pipe," for the abundant green-colored serpentine rock used to carve pipes for smoking tobacco.

