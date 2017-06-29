Hoboken Dual Language Charter school ruling affirmed
The Superior Court of the New Jersey appellate division ruled in favor of the New Jersey State Department of Education and the board of trustees of the Hoboken Dual Language Charter School Thursday in response to an appeal brought by the Hoboken Board of Education. The board had appealed the state commissioners' earlier ruling that HoLa could expand to seventh and eighth grades in April 2015.
