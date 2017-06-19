Hoboken Councilwoman Giattino says sh...

Hoboken Councilwoman Giattino says she might run for mayor

Two days after Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer made a surprise announcement that she won't run for re-electino as mayor -- a surprise, apparently, to close allies as well as area politicians who endorsed her -- Current Council President Jen Giattino stated in an email announcement Thursday that she is considering running for mayor as well. Zimmer, at her press conference Tuesday, said she would endorse Councilman-at-Large Ravi Bhalla for the spot.

