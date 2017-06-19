Hoboken-based author's latest thriller novel released Monday, June 26
Local resident and author Jason Pinter will see his political thriller novel, The Castle, released on Monday. The novel, partly inspired by the 2016 national election, is Pinters sixth novel in the genre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|58 min
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC