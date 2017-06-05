Hoboken Arts & Music Festival moves uptown
This year's spring Hoboken Arts & Music Festival will take place Sunday June 11, in a new location. According to the city, the festival which typically takes place between Seventh Street and Observer Highway on Washington Street will move uptown due to the ongoing construction of the Washington Street Redesign Project.
