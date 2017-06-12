Health Notes
TODAY JERSEY CITY Free blood pressure screenings, registered nurses and student doctors will be available at the Wellness Corner for the screenings, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ShopRite of Jersey City, 400 Luis Marin Blvd. Power Up with Protein, sample high protein snacks and make them a part of your diet, 2-4 p.m., ShopRite of Jersey City, 400 Luis Marin Blvd. 201-819-5349. TOMORROW BAYONNE Produce Pick, Kayla, samples and recipes, 2-4 p.m., Shoprite of Bayonne, 583 Avenue C. HOBOKEN Summer Safety, Laura Shapiro of CarePoint Health's concierge and Dr. John Rimmer, director of CarePoint Health Hoboken University Medical Center, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Ave. bccls.org/hoboken, 201-420-2346.
