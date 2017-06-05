Grumble, but this cool, wet, cloudy s...

Grumble, but this cool, wet, cloudy spring is real

New Jersey had its ninth wettest May ever, and constant cloud cover has kept it cool right into June -- but the heat's coming next week Rainy, cloudy, cool - grumble, but we're actually getting a real spring this year New Jersey had its ninth wettest May ever, and constant cloud cover has kept it cool right into June -- but the heat's coming next week Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rXEPFc Recent snow and rain have helped replenish North Jersey drinking water reservoirs just in time for the season of peak water demand. Children and adults alike use umbrellas to keep dry from the rain along E. Ridgewood Ave Monday afternoon May 22, 2017.

