Got a minute? This play festival in Hoboken is perfect for you

Angela Kariotis , Chris O'Connor and Chisa Hutchinson will be featured in the 7th annual One-Minute Play Festival being held at Mile Square Theater June 24 and 25. Angela Kariotis , Chris O'Connor and Chisa Hutchinson will be featured in the 7th annual One-Minute Play Festival being held at Mile Square Theater June 24 and 25. Mile Square Theater is partnering with the New Jersey One-Minute Play Festival for its 7th annual festival for three performances on June 24 and 25. This festival is a marathon of one-minute plays that were written by over 30 of New Jersey's playwrights and directors. New one-minute plays will be featured throughout the weekend.

