Getaway driver in Short Hills mall carjacking, killing faces sentencing
Basim Henry, 36, of South Orange, faces "life-plus" in prison after being found guilty of murder, carjacking and other offenses. Henry will be sentenced before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, who oversaw Henry's trial for the Dec. 15, 2013 fatal shooting of Friedland, 30, of Hoboken, during the theft of his father's Range Rover in one of the mall's parking structures.
