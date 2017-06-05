Fund for a Better Waterfront wants un...

Fund for a Better Waterfront wants undeveloped Hoboken waterfront property to be park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Hoboken's non-profit Fund for a Better Waterfront launched a petition last week asking the city to acquire the Union Dry Dock property located on Sinatra Drive, which is currently up for sale. The FBW, an activist group, believes the city should acquire the 3-acre site for a new public park which "would connect the missing link between Castle Point Park and Maxwell Place Park."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC