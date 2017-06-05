Fund for a Better Waterfront wants undeveloped Hoboken waterfront property to be park
Hoboken's non-profit Fund for a Better Waterfront launched a petition last week asking the city to acquire the Union Dry Dock property located on Sinatra Drive, which is currently up for sale. The FBW, an activist group, believes the city should acquire the 3-acre site for a new public park which "would connect the missing link between Castle Point Park and Maxwell Place Park."
