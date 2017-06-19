Freeholder Anthony Romano to run for mayor of Hoboken
"We will announce that Freeholder Romano is running for mayor," his campaign manager, Pablo Fonseca, said on Monday, referring to a formal announcement planned for Tuesday morning in Hoboken. Romano's announcement comes less than a week after Mayor Dawn Zimmer said she would not seek a third four-year term in Hoboken's non-partisan municipal elections this November.
