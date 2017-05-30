Former Hoboken pastor dies in motor vehicle accident
According to a press release issued by St. Francis Church, former Pastor Fr. Michael Guglielmelli, age 81, and his sister Dolores, died in a motor vehicle crash in Freehold, N.J. "It is with deep regret that the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Hoboken, announces the passing of our beloved former Pastor, Fr.
