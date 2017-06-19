Former Hoboken council president faces prison in $7M cab leasing scam
NEW YORK-- Former Hoboken City Council President Christopher Campos was found guilty Thursday for his role in a complex, $7 million loan scheme used to obtain hundreds of new cars that were ultimately leased out as livery cabs. Federal prosecutors said the fraudulent loans involved the recruitment of at least 20 straw buyers who financed cars they could not afford, claiming on loan applications that the vehicles were for their own personal use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC