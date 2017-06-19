Former Hoboken council president face...

Former Hoboken council president faces prison in $7M cab leasing scam

NEW YORK-- Former Hoboken City Council President Christopher Campos was found guilty Thursday for his role in a complex, $7 million loan scheme used to obtain hundreds of new cars that were ultimately leased out as livery cabs. Federal prosecutors said the fraudulent loans involved the recruitment of at least 20 straw buyers who financed cars they could not afford, claiming on loan applications that the vehicles were for their own personal use.

