Farmers dinner with Harvest Drop at Halifax in Hoboken A four-course, farm-fresh meal Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tO0xsd Love farm fresh food? Halifax in Hoboken has partnered with Harvest Drop, a local New Jersey farm-to-table supplier, for a special four-course farmers' dinner on June 29. Feast on local produce and cheese from such farms as Sugar Maple Jerseys in Stockton and Rolling Hills in Lambertville while representatives from the farms and from Harvest Drop discuss their food and philosophies. 6:30 p.m. sparkling wine reception, with dinner to follow; $65 per person, Halifax, 225 River St., Hoboken.

