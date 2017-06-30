Family of New Jersey Train Crash Victim Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of a woman killed when a New Jersey Transit commuter train slammed into a station last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against the agency. Fabiola Bittar de Kroon's family is seeking unspecified compensatory damages in the lawsuit filed in state Superior Court in Hudson County.
