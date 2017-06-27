EXCLUSIVE: Former Councilman Angelo Valente says he'll run for mayor...

Angelo Valente, the longtime executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and a former Hoboken councilman, said on Tuesday that he intends to run for mayor of the town where he grew up. Valente, who was Hoboken's youngest councilman in the 1980s, has decided to consider public office again because "I've gotten calls from hundreds of people asking me to run," he said.

