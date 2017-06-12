Did you miss these stories over the weekend?
Should Jersey City dedicate a portion of local property taxes to support local arts? This is the question facing the City Council as arts activists showed up en masse on Wednesday to lobby the city for a share of Gold Coast development revenue. Wearing red t-shirts bearing a percentage sign as their logo, Christine Goodman, former director of Art House Productions, led an army of artists into City Hall in what amounted to a pro-arts rally, seeking to get their piece of the economic pie.
