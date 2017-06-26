Did you miss these stories over the weekend?
Hoboken residents will have several more mayoral candidates to consider this November after Mayor Dawn Zimmer made a surprise announcement Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in November. At a press conference on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. , Zimmer said she wants to focus on fighting against climate change.
