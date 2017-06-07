Church standing-room only for priest's memorial
Parishioners at St. Francis Church in Hoboken gathered to pray for the Rev. Michael Guglielmelli and his sister Dolores "Dora" Guglielmelli, who were killed in an auto crash.
