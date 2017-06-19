Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro's mother dies from ALS complications

TV personality Buddy Valastro and mother Mary Valastro attend Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's book launch at W Hotel on November 1, 2010 in Hoboken, New Jersey. The mother of "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro has died after a yearslong battle with Lou Gehrig's disease, which is also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

