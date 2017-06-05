Art House finds new home
After leaving their space in Journal Square, a Jersey City arts and theater company has finally found a new home. Art House Productions, the group that presents the quarterly JC Fridays, recently announced the move to the new location, Cast Iron Lofts at 300 Coles St. It's the "Soho West" area, which is near the border of Hoboken and Jersey City.
