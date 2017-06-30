Additional buses lined up to help alleviate rail commuting nightmare
There is more help on the way for Manhattan-bound commuters who take the Morris & Essex line and are facing an impending rail commuting nightmare . The company announced Friday that it would offer additional buses from its two popular stations on the line -- Summit and Maplewood -- and into the Port Authority between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., staring July 10. Customers who choose to take the buses can use discounted rail tickets and passes with Hoboken destinations.
