Additional buses lined up to help all...

Additional buses lined up to help alleviate rail commuting nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Jersey Journal

There is more help on the way for Manhattan-bound commuters who take the Morris & Essex line and are facing an impending rail commuting nightmare . The company announced Friday that it would offer additional buses from its two popular stations on the line -- Summit and Maplewood -- and into the Port Authority between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., staring July 10. Customers who choose to take the buses can use discounted rail tickets and passes with Hoboken destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) Sat Clean up or die 12
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr '17 jenam 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr '17 123456789abc 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,784 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC