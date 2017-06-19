Accused rapist will be detained through prosecution, judge rules
JERSEY CITY - The 50-year-old Passaic man charged with pushing a woman into her Hoboken home and raping her was ordered detained through the course of his prosecution today. "Stop taking pictures," an incensed Marcos Blandino said to photographer snapping photos as he was led from the Jersey City hearing by a sheriff's officer this afternoon.
