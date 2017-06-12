A community of support Hoboken Public Education Foundation provides for new district initiatives
The Hoboken Public Education Foundation is a local volunteer group that tries to raise awareness about the quality of the Hoboken public schools and raises funds to provide support for new initiatives and programs. The foundation has raised over $220,000 since its inception in August of 2015 and is the brainchild of local public school parents Jackie Dowd Prince, Erica Gavin, and Shirael Pollack.
