7 reasons why Hoboken Terminal will make for a miserable commute this summer
The number of commuters using Hoboken Terminal could double starting on July 10 when Morris & Essex lines trains are diverted there and those riders will join the 16,000 passengers who already use the station by river. Will NJ Transit's venerable 1907 vintage terminal be able to handle the crowds? There are infrastructure constraints that could make for crowding and delays.
